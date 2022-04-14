Langley coach to helm Team Canada at world basketball championships

It will be Cheryl Jean-Paul’s fourth year as head coach of Canada’s U16/U17 women’s national team

Trinity Western University basketball coach Cheryl Jean-Paul will return as head coach for Canada ahead of this summer’s FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup 2022 in Debrecen, Hungary from July 9-17, 2022.

Last summer, Jean-Paul and her staff led the team to a silver medal at the FIBA U16 Women’s Americas Championship 2021 in Guanajuato, Mexico to qualify for this summer’s FIBA U17 Women’s World Cup 2022.

“With some promising young talent to add to the U16 players that competed in Mexico last summer, it will be a great opportunity to continue the development of our age-group athletes in making our mark at the international level in Hungary this summer,” Jean-Paul said.

It will be Jean-Paul’s fourth year as Head Coach of Canada’s U16 / U17 women’s national team after being a support coach for both the Cadette / Junior National Team programs from 2015-17.

She was also a mentor coach as part of the Black Canadian Coaches Association’s (BCCA) inaugural Black Female Coach Mentorship Program.

Her Team Canada coaching staff from last summer also remained intact as Fabienne Blizzard and Nate McKibbon are also returning.

As Head Coach of Capital Court Academy, Blizzard recently led her team to the Ontario Scholastic Basketball Association (OSBA) Championship earlier this month. Last season, she was an assistant coach with the Ottawa BlackJacks for their inaugural season in the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL).

Now in his third season as Head Coach of the Western Mustangs, this will be McKibbon’s seventh summer with the women’s national team program.

Christa Eniojukan, Head Coach at York University is joining the staff this summer as a performance analyst.

Jean-Paul guided the Langley-based Trinity Western University Spartans to a program-best 15-3 regular record this season.

