Walnut Grove’s Shawn and Paula Murphy won won both the Men’s Top Gun and Women’s Top Gun awards at the World Fast Draw Association Buckle awards and ratings. (photo courtesy Shawn and Paula Murphy )

Langley couple are the fastest guns in the world

Walnut Grove’s Shawn and Paula Murphy won both the Men’s Top Gun and Women’s Top Gun awards

When he was younger, Walnut Grove resident Shawn Murphy liked to read the western novels of Louis L’Amour, which often featured quick-draw shootouts.

That was where his interest in the sport of fast draw competition first took hold, Murphy recalls, although he has since learned that the reality of fast draw shoot-outs isn’t quite the way L’Amour described it.

“He was a little more Hollywood than accurate,” Murphy commented.

In the real world, Murphy and his wife Paula have just become the fastest guns in the west.

And the east, north and south.

They won both the Men’s Top Gun and Women’s Top Gun awards at the World Fast Draw Association (WFDA) Buckle awards and ratings.

Murphy explained the title is based on performance over several competitions during the previous year, with winners needing to be both fast and accurate.

“I’m extremely pleased that the persistent practice paid off,” Murphy told the Langley Advance Times.

It was the first time the couple, members of the Thunderbird Fast Draw Club, have shared first place at the world championships.

READ ALSO: Felt absence of Mark Warawa marks 107th Aldergrove Fair fast draw

Thunderbird club members dominated at the world championships, occupying six of the top 10 men’s finishers, and three of the women’s top five:

2019 Men:

First place-Shawn Murphy.

Third place-Don Alger

Fifth place-Garry Porteous

Sixth place-Jacob Alger

Eighth place-Den Robinson,

Ninth place-Bob Franks

2019 Women:

First place-Paula Murphy

Second place-Nicole Franks

Fifth place-Peggy Franks.

Den Robinson, Fast Draw Director of the Langley Rod and Gun Club, said it was best showing by club members, ever.

“We’ve been practicing a lot,” Robinson chuckled.

“The Americans know we’re dangerous.”

One of the winners, Bob Franks passed away before he could collect his buckle, but knew he had qualified, Robinson said.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Family and friends give Langley man a six-gun send-off

Usually, the awards are presented at a WFDA banquet in Ohio, which would have been held at the end of May, but the novel coronavirus pandemic scuttled the event, and winners were simply mailed their trophy buckles instead.

There won’t be a world fast draw championship this year because pandemic has forced the cancellation of most sanctioned fast draw events, including the annual Aldergrove Fair, which hosts the Canadian Fast Draw Championships put on by the Thunderbird Fast Draw Club.

Most sanctioned fast draw events have been cancelled, with the exception of just one, set for Oregon this August, Robinson said, which means it won’t be possible for competitors to meet the minimum requirement of three competitions.

Before the coronavirus lockdown became widespread, the Langley Rod and Gun Club managed to hold its own awards banquet at the Newlands Golf Centre for the 2019 winners in February.

In the Fast Draw Division the Top Guns for 2019 were: Karen Robinson, Women’s Division and Shawn Murphy, who won the Men’s Division, with Shane Johnson, winning the B’ Division for the newer shooters award.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusLangleySports

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadians want to play sports again but it may take time to feel comfortable: poll

Just Posted

Resident’s daughter raises transparency concern as deaths at Langley Lodge rise to 11

Resident’s daughter says communication with families has been lacking

TRAFFIC: Roadwork has Fraser Highway down to single-alternating lane

Work being done west of Ross Road, crews will be on site until 4 p.m.

Langley couple are the fastest guns in the world

Walnut Grove’s Shawn and Paula Murphy won both the Men’s Top Gun and Women’s Top Gun awards

Online crime reporting comes to Langley

RCMP roll out new web-based tool for less serious crimes

VIDEO: Langley’s Alex Cotton is hearing from the NHL

After great season with WHL Hurricanes, player has been fielding phone calls from almost every team

City governments to get more power over patio approval in B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan

Eby noted liquor stores have seen a ‘dramatic increase’ in sales during the pandemic

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

VIDEO: WorkSafe BC increases inspections by 50% as businesses reopen

Random inspections are to ensure businesses follow COVID-19 guidelines, requirements from health officials

Business case for Massey Tunnel replacement expected by fall: transportation ministry

Eight-lane immersed tunnel remains the preferred options

Psychiatric patient ‘unlawfully at large’ after failing to return to Colony Farm hospital

Ajia Richardson failed to return on Monday night

Traffic dips by nearly 50% on some Lower Mainland crossings amid pandemic

Crossings dropped by between 31 and 49 per cent

Prescribed burns on hold as B.C. prepares for COVID-19 wildfire season

More air tankers, smaller camps as season off to slow start

Trudeau promises $75M more for off-reserve Indigenous services in pandemic

Liberals have promised $290 million for organizations representing First Nations, Metis and Inuit people

‘Germ-killing robots’ to fight COVID-19 at this B.C. hospital

Two robots will use ultraviolet light in intensive care and high acuity units at Royal Columbian Hospital

Most Read