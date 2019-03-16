Ice Hawks and Venom Atom teams were tangling Saturday in the Langley Minor Hockey Association Langley Cup at the Sportsplex. The event continues until Monday. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Langley Cup is underway

Hockey event sees four divisions in the Langley Minor Hockey Association battle for top honours

Young players are battling it out for top honours in the Langley Minor Hockey Association (LMHA) in the Langley Cup that is underway at the Sportsplex.

Dozens of teams from four house LMHA divisions — atom, peewee, bantam and midget — began playing Friday will conclude their tournaments on Monday.

READ MORE: Minor hockey’s Langley Cup featured four days of hockey action

It is a long-standing tradition within LMHA that pits ‘C’ Division teams against each other in double knock-out tournament to earn the title of 2019 Langley Cup champions.

Later this month, LMHA will host the 19th Annual Jordan Owens Memorial Tournament at the Sportplex from Wednesday, March 20 to Sunday, March 24.

It is dedicated to the memory of seven-year-old Jordan who died from cancer in 1999 and raises money for the BC Children’s Hospital, donating 100 per cent of the proceeds.

