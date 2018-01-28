Skip Brent Pierce, third Andrew Bilesky, second Steve Kopf, lead Rhys Gamache (of Langley), fifth Jamie McTavish, and coach Derek Errington are off to Parksville this week to compete in the men’s provincial curling championships and to vie for a spot in the Briers March 3 to 11 on the Prairies. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Langley curler playing Island ice anxious to swap beach for Brier

A New Westminster-based team will fight 11 other rinks for chance to play Regina in early March.

Langley curler Rhys Gamache, playing lead for one of 12 rinks in this coming week in Parksville, is hoping Team Peirce can take it from the beach to the Brier.

From Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, the Vancouver Island community is hosting the 2018 BC Men’s Curling Championships, with the winner earning a spot in the Briers in Regina in March.

Team Pierce, which practises out of the Royal City Club in New Westminster, features world champion, national, and three-time B.C. men’s champion skip Brent Pierce, along with Gamache, second Steve Kopf, third Andrew Bilesky, fifth Jamie McTavish, and coach Derek Errington.

Team Pierce came second in the Yukon Men’s Curling Championships last year, losing out on a chance to attend the Briers thanks to Whitehorse’s Team Solberg on the final rock, 7-6.

Results can be followed online.

Previous story
VIDEO: Victoria man creates google map art on his bicycle

Just Posted

Langley City sets $100 million construction record

Value of building permits more than doubled in 2017, city figures show

Langley curler playing Island ice anxious to swap beach for Brier

A New Westminster-based team will fight 11 other rinks for chance to play Regina in early March.

Back-to-back comeback falls short in lacrosse fun in Langley

Second game in 24 hours, Vancouver Stealth hit the floor in National Lacrosse League action.

PHOTOS: Puzzle wizards compete in Langley

Fifth annual jigsaw puzzle competition rewards speed and accuracy

Swarm sting Stealth

Vancouver has no answer for Georgia’s fourth-quarter run during NLL action at Langley Events Centre

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Heavy rain advisory for Lower Mainland

40 to 50 millimetres of rain is expected to fall Sunday night.

ICBC projects deficit of $1.3 billion this year

‘Massive growth’ in injury claims costs piling up

VIDEO: Victoria man creates google map art on his bicycle

Watch as Oak Bay News reporter Keri Coles joins Stephen Lund on his latest cycle masterpiece, ‘Jog with a dog’

Roger Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title

The Swiss player has won more major tennis titles than any man

IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91

‘He will be much missed and warmly remembered by his family and IKEA staff all around the world’

Alzheimer’s story from wife of Spirit of the West singer takes stage

Jill Daum, wife of musician John Mann, writes ‘Forget About Tomorrow’, playing now in Victoria

Opening day of the Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Saturday was day one of the annual Scotties Tournament of Hearts

New B.C. daycare a model for reconciliation

Yale First Nation, Baptist church and Read Right to open 37 childcare spaces

Most Read