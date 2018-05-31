Langley curlers scoop up provincial accolades

Curl BC will present awards to a series of athletes from the Langley Curling Centre.

Langley’s Tracy Boyd, a relatively new wheelchair curler, is being recognized by Curl BC. (Langley Advance files)

A number of Langley curlers are on the list to be honoured for their contributions to the sport.

Langley’s Team Tardi, the 2018 World Junior gold medal-winning team, is among the individuals, teams, and businesses being singled out for recognition by the provincial curling organization, Curl BC.

The selection committee or the 2018 Curl BC awards had a tough time deciding on just one winner for a few awards, as there were many deserving candidates, said co-chair Terry Vandale.

Each year Curl BC celebrates and honours those who have made outstanding contributions to curling in throughout the province, with an awards banquet. This year’s event is being held June 16 in Burnaby.

This year the banquet will celebrate B.C.’s success on the national and international stage, the dedication of club volunteers and administrators towards growing curling in the province, plus the excellent work done by officials and coaches at competitive events, Vandale explained.

From young to old, Langley curlers are scooping up 2018 awards. For instance, Team Tardi once again earned the Under 21 Team of the Year title.

Consisting of skip Tyler Tardi, third Sterling Middleton, second Jordan Tardi, lead Zachary Curtis, and coach Paul Tardi, this season Team Tardi repeated as the BC Junior Men’s champions and the Canadian Junior Men’s champions, ultimately returning to the World Junior Championship and winning the gold medal.

“Along with their incredible performances at the provincial, national and international levels, the members of Team Tardi regularly give back to aspiring youth curlers,” said awards committee co-chair George Horner.

Team Lepine, consisting of Langley’s Craig Lepine as well as curlers from Cloverdale, Royal City, and Penticton, will be given the 50-plus Team of the Year award.

Team Lepine won gold at the 2018 BC Masters Championship and silver at the 2018 Canadian Masters Championship.

Lepine and Craig McLeod also competed on the team that won the 2018 BC Senior Men’s Championship.

“Team Lepine regularly exhibits great sportsmanship both on and off the ice, continually setting an example for other curlers and acting as great promoters of the sport,” Horner said.

In the meantime, Tracy Boyd is being crowned adaptive curling athlete of the year.

The 58-year-old Langley woman has only been curling for two years, but has been “extremely dedicated” to recruiting more wheelchair athletes to the sport of curling, Horner said.

Boyd regularly demonstrates what he called “great sportsmanship” and is constantly working to improve her curling skills.

She has also become a curling coach for the Special Olympics, has officiated at the BC Junior Championships, and has competed in the International Wheelchair Bonspiel Canadian Open and the BC Wheelchair Curling Championship.

Boyd is sharing this year’s title with by Delta curler Bob MacDonald.

Curl BC is the provincial sport governing body responsible for the development, promotion and organization of curling in British Columbia.