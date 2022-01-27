Langley curling club hosts young curlers competition

Young curlers from Howe Sound to Hope will compete in Langley Sunday at the Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League Division annual wrapup, held at the Langley Curling Club. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley City’s Karsten Recksiedler, along with Langley’s Luke Krautsieder and Anna Coulman, will be among 35 Division 1 players competing at the annual wrap-up tournament for the 33rd season of the Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League Division on Sunday, Jan 30.

Held at the Langley Curling Club, the tournament will be made up of teams who have been competing since the fall of 2021, and represents the culmination of play, awards and celebration for the curling season.

The curlers are juniors, both boys and girls, who reside from Howe Sound to Hope.

Some of the curlers recently completed in the U18 high school playdowns and were training for the now-postponed 2022 BC Winter Games.

League founder Al Kersey said the program had grown to 28 teams in three divisions across the region “before the pandemic set us back to half that number in two divisions from just the Lower Mainland.”

Semi-finals will start at 9 a.m.

At 11:30 a.m. there will be a banquet and awards presentation to the Optimist Division 1 Grand Aggregate champions and banner champions.

Prior to the finals, there will be a draw-to-button competition at 1 p.m.

The finals games will begin at 2 p.m. with a playoff plaque presentation that will be a photo opportunity.

Space for spectators is limited owing to COVID-19 precautions, and proof of vaccination and masks will be required.

Optimist Junior Interclub Curling League is an organization for young players in Lower Mainland communities that aims to emulate the approach of other youth-league sports in developing talent.

The tournament is made possible through the support of the Optimist Club, which sponsors curling for younger players.

