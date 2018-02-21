Langley curling couple bound for provincials in Creston

Craig and Karen Lepine are skipping their own teams in the upcoming BC masters curling competition.

Karen Lepine pictured last year during masters play on her home ice at the Langley Curling Centre. (Langley Advance files)

Langley’s husband and wife team of Craig and Karen Lepine are off to the Kootenays early next month to compete in the masters curling provincials, each hoping to earn a spot in the nationals.

There are 20 masters teams – 10 women’s and 10 men’s teams made up of curlers 60 years and older – curling in the provincials in Creston from March 6 to 11.

Craig Lepine is skip for one of the men’s team, accompanied by third Neil Houston, second Craig McLeod, lead Kevin Jeannotte and his wife, Karen, as coach.

At the same time, Karen Lepine is skip of her own women’s team, listing her hubby as coach. She’ll be playing with Lynne Noble as third, Lorraine Jeffries as second, and Agnes Sigurdson as lead.

With 20 teams particiating, Curl BC said this is the largest field of teams in the BC Masters Curling Championships event’s history.

Six men’s teams were the latest to qualify to bring the existing field of 10 women’s teams and four men’s teams up to 20. The event in Creston will be two 10-team round robins with three-team playoffs.

Once the provincials at Creston Curling Club are complete, the winning teams will then go on to the nationals.

Both members of the Lepine family are hoping they’ll be playing in the 2018 Coastland Engineering & Surveying Canadian Masters Curling Championships which are happening much closer to home – in Cloverdale and White Rock – in early April.

The top two men’s teams and the top women’s team will qualify for nationals held at Cloverdale and Peace Arch Curling Clubs, which will run from April 1 to 8.

For the full team rosters, linescores and schedules, fans can go online.