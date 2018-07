Best in the Pacific Northwest and Alberta compete at Mission raceway this weekend.

Langley racer Phil Roney takes on the best in the Pacific Northwest and Alberta this weekend.

Driving his #95 Van Diemen RF97, he will be participating in a double-header this weekend at the Mission Raceway Park.

He’s hoping to better his second-place standing in the Sports Car Club of B.C. standings, hoping to gain points on leader James Nadolny.

Roney will also be competing in the second round of the Northwest Formula Continental championships.

He joins Daryl Redin of Aldergrove on the track.