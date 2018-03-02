UFV Cascades’ Kim Bauder was named a PacWest second team all-star. Northfield Photography

Langley duo earn conference accolades for Cascades

Kim Bauder, Olivia Heinen’s solid seasons recognized with PacWest all-star honours

Langley’s Kim Bauder and Olivia Heinen earned all-star honours with the UFV Cascades.

Bauder was named a PacWest second team all-star while Heinen was named to the conference’s all-rookie team.

The duo are members of the Cascades women’s volleyball team, helping the Cascades win bronze last weekend in Abbotsford.

Bauder is in her fourth year of eligibility and the Langley Fundamental alum joined the Cascades after first playing for Memorial University. And despite this being her first season in Abbotsford, the left-side hitter was the team captain.

She ranked top 10 in total offence (3.15 points per set), kills (2.57/set), aces (0.38/set) and digs (3.26/set) despite battling injuries.

“Kim has been our team captain, and to be able to do what she’s done through injury this season has been unbelievable,” said UFV coach Mike Gilray. “To put up the numbers she has is amazing. She’s a leader for us, every day.”

Despite missing a quarter of the season, Heinen — a 2017 Langley Christian graduate — still made the all-rookie team.

The rookie averaged 9.4 assists per set to finish second in the conference.

“For a first-year to be a starting setter in our league is outstanding,” Gilray said. “We have a very balanced offence because she has the ability to run all areas of the court.

“It’s also been exciting to get to watch her grow and develop in other areas on the court, particularly her defence and blocking. She’s been a huge addition for us.”

Olivia Heinen was named to the all-rookie team. UFV Athletics photo

