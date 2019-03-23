Pictured: Coaches Jason Pue, Bobby Russell, Benn Olson, Craig Mercier, Sonny Muchalla Back Row: Ryan LePrieur, Liam Pue, Jackson Schroeder, Joey Brandt, Kanjyu Gojsic, Karsen O’Brien, Chase Russell, Jacob Dumanksy, Lukas Lima, Jayan Muchalla Middle Row: Jovin Gill, Kalen Okeymow, Jayden Oleskiw, Nathan Hillman, Hudson Gehring, Front Row: Jacob Marinelli and Lynden Mercier

Langley Eagles soar at Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association playoffs

Atom A1 team crowned final four champs

Langley Atom A1 Eagles have conquered the Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association playoffs .

After finishing the regular season with a 13-4-3 record, the team of nine- to 11-year-old players from Langley battled through playoffs to make the PCAHA’s first Cross-Conference Flight 1 Final Four, hosted by the Semiahmoo Minor Hockey Association on Tuesday, March 12.

Playing round robin format, the Eagles faced off against Richmond A1 in their first game of the championships, resulting in a 4-4 tie.

Langley went on to triumph 9-2 over Cloverdale in their second game.

Game three would turn out to be a battle for the banner against Burnaby Winter Club (BWC) A1, who had gone 18-2 through regular season and were undefeated in playoffs.

Eagles coach Benn Olson said it was an opportunity for some payback, after the Burnaby team “really gave us a beating” earlier in the regular season.

“[After that loss], we sat down and had a team meeting and discussed our goals,” Olson recalled.

The meeting had the desired effect.

“The team really picked up their play.”

In the championship final game, the Eagles soared to a 5-3 victory over BWC to bring home the banner.

“It was matter of us outworking [Burnaby],” Olson said.

“The last two games against them, we really came together as a team.”

Olson credited goalie Jacob Marinelli for making some big saves and keeping the team in the game.

READ MORE: Eagles golden in Kamloops

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
VIDEO: Giants take a 1-0 playoff series lead

Just Posted

Langley Eagles soar at Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association playoffs

Atom A1 team crowned final four champs

VIDEO: Giants take a 1-0 playoff series lead

Vancouver beat Seattle 7-1 in game one of the best-of-seven Western Conference series in Langley

Coroners office reports 29 fatal drug overdoses in Langley in 2018

Dealing with drug overdoses, fatal or not, creates serious stress for first responders.

PHOTOS: ‘Enchanted Forest’ excursion unveils Aldergrove park’s new Nature Discovery Area

Atop the former Aldergrove Lake now sits a large “free play” adventure area for kids.

Aldergrove team could return as all-stars on ‘The Amazing Race Canada’

Mother and daughter duo given a second chance, though their fate rests in the hands of voters

Stolen Bentley spotted going wrong way down highway found in Summerland

The car has been recorded going the wrong way on the Coquihalla, found two days later

Vancouver-bound transit bus involved in fatal crash near Seattle

One man was killed and a woman injured in crash with bus purchased by TransLink

Late-season wave of the flu makes its round in B.C.

BC Centre for Disease Control reported 50 per cent jump in flu cases in first weeks of March

VIDEO: Windy conditions cause fire on rural Surrey property to spread ‘quickly’

Department on scene for about four hours

Police investigating after body found in Maple Ridge park

Discovered early Friday near highway

Tofino’s housing crisis causing some to seek shelter at the local hospital

Tofino’s housing crisis is pushing the town’s ‘hidden homeless’ population into the forefront.

Sentencing judge in Broncos crash calls for carnage on highways to end

Judge Inez Cardinal sentenced Jaskirat Singh Sidhu to eight years

2 fires in Victoria caused by cigarettes prompts warning from deputy fire chief

Two separate fires caused by cigarette butts were avoidable

98-year-old cyclist in critical condition after struck by car in Abbotsford

83-year-old driver stayed on scene and did not suffer any injuries in the incident

Most Read