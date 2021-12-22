Langley Eagles strike gold, twice, in a month

Team won Aldergrove U11 tournament one day before pandemic-related ban on such events took effect

Langley Eagle Brayden Dosen (left) and team captain Luc McTeer celebrate Dosen’s game-winning goal at the Abbotsford U11 Rep Tournament on Sunday, Dec. 19. Eagle netminder and game MVP, Sam McLachlan (right) posed with his trophy wearing a hard hat provided by the award sponsor, a local welding company. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley Eagles U11 A2 team were tournament champions for the second time in a month on Sunday night, Dec. 19, winning the gold medal game in a tight 1-0 victory over Mission to take the Abbotsford U11 Rep Tournament.

Their victory at Abbotsford Recreation Centre was the second gold medal for the team, who swept the Port Alberni A2 Tournament in late November.

Eagles coach Brad Blatz said winning a gold medal game as a player was an exceptional experience.

“Enjoy this moment boys, you’ve earned it,” Blatz told the team.

Parents were on their feet cheering “let’s go Langley” as the Eagles headed into the third period of the scoreless game.

“The Langley parents are the loudest fans, and we love it,” remarked Eagles captain Luc McTeer, 11.

Brayden Dosen had the winning goal, while Eagles netminder Sam McLachlan had the shutout and won MVP of the game award.

It happened to take place just one day before the provincial government tightened restrictions to battle the new COVID variant, including a ban on “sports tournaments and related travel” effective Monday, Dec. 20.

The order is in place until at least Jan. 31, 2022.

“This win was special because we were so happy to be allowed to play this weekend. We all have such a fun time together as a team.” McTeer commented.

“All my teammates worked so hard to get here and we all came together for the win” McTeer said.

