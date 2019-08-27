Danielle Ellis will captain Team Canada against Brazil in the semifinals of the women’s sitting volleyball events today at the Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru. (File photo)

Langley’s Ellis and Team Canada to play Brazil in semifinals of women’s sitting volleyball in Peru

Team is looking to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games

Led by Langley’s Danielle Ellis, Team Canada will play in the semifinals of the women’s sitting volleyball events at the Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru, along with the Canadian men today (Tuesday, Aug. 27)

Both Canadian teams played the U.S. Monday (Aug. 26), losing in three sets.

“It was a tough match,” Ellis commented.

“It’s always a hard match against the USA. They are ranked number one in the world, so we knew it was going to be tough coming in. It was exciting, and it’s always great to be able to play against a fast, aggressive team, so for us to get in a little more against them, it was great. We didn’t play our best so we’re ready to come back and fight for the semi-final match. We know what we’ve got to do, stay aggressive at the net and just follow our game plan.”

READ MORE: Langley volleyball player comfortably stationed on her backside

In order to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, the women must finish first or second to the USA, while the men need to win the tournament in Peru.

The men play at 11 a.m. local time (12 noon ET) against the U.S. Brazil plays Colombia in the other men’s semi.

The women take on Brazil at 5 p.m. local (6 pm ET), a match that will decide Paralympic qualification. The U.S. and Peru play in the other semi on Tuesday evening in Peru.

