Langley equestrian vaulter dominates at BC Games

Danae Moore of Langley dominated equestrian vaulting at the BC Summer Games in Cowichan Valley on the weekend, taking three individual gold medals and one team medal in the events.

The 12-year-old was one of the youngest competing in the sport that features gymnastics and acrobatics on a moving horse, going up against riders who were as old as 18.

“She’s a very talented young woman,” said proud coach Marijean Maher.

“She keeps her calm.”

It was the biggest medal haul Moore has ever made at a single event.

“I’m really happy,” Moore said.

She spent about a year working on her medal-winning free-style zombie-themed routine.

Moore had been having a little trouble remembering all the moves during practices, but when it counted, she was very much on her game, said her mother, Helen Shuttlewood.

“When the moment comes, she’s got the focus,” Shuttlewood said.

“She did pretty brilliantly.”

Moore said her next goal is to compete at the national level.

Equestrian vaulting riders are required to do one round of compulsory moves followed by a freestyle performance set to music. They are judged on technique, harmony with the horse and performance. The horse is judged on obedience, turnout and quality of gait.

Moore has been training with the Triple M Vaulters in Langley for the past four years.

She trained on Buddy, an 18-year-old paint/draft cross but competed on Matisse, a gelding owned by the West Coast Vaulters from Parksville.

READ MORE: Langley Equestrian Vaulter Heading to BC Summer Games

The 2018 BC Summer Games wrapped up Sunday after three days of competition that saw more than 2,300 of the best athletes in the province compete against each other in the Cowichan Valley.

While many of the previous Games have been located in a single city, the 2018 Summer Games were spread across multiple communities like Nanaimo, Chemainus, Ladysmith, Lake Cowichan and Mill bay, with the majority of events taking place in Duncan.

The Games torch was extinguished at the closing ceremony and the commemorative flag was folded up and handed over to Fort St. John — the location of the next BC Winter Games.

READ MORE: The 2018 BC Summer Games have come to an end after three days of competition



dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter