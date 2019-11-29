Langley event encourages kids in wheelchairs to do more sports

The Fraser Valley Wheelchair Sports Club and Let’s Play BC have teamed up for Dec. 5 event

Let’s Play BC holds events in various communities and is coming to Langley for a session on Thursday, Dec. 5 at the Timms Community Centre in partnership with the Fraser Valley Wheelchair Sports Club. (Let’s Play BC photo)

Two free events next Thursday will let people explore the world of wheelchair sports.

The Fraser Valley Wheelchair Sports Club is hosting the Let’s Play BC session to introduce kids to wheelchair games starting for 5:45 to 7:15 p.m. at the Timms Community Centre.

The session will introduce fundamental movement skills and fun wheelchair games to children ages 12 and under, said Darlene Antoniuk, a parent of a child who uses a wheelchair and one of the leaders in the sports club.

“Let’s Play is about physical literacy for children,” she said.

There’s no real age restrictions but the children must be able to manoeuvre a manual wheelchair.

The Let’s Play BC program can provide chairs on loan as young people try out sports and physical activity. Family and friends of children who use wheelchairs are also invited to attend. Organizers ask that people RSVP in advance to info@letsplaybc.ca.

On Dec. 5, half the gym will be used for the Let’s Play event while the other half will be the regular Thursday evening wheelchair basketball program and people can see young athletes in action.

“We have three or four young people who played in the BC Games and competed in the Canada Games,” she noted.

Antoniuk noted that the club has also organized a games night on Dec. 12 at the Timms centre. Kids from around the Lower Mainland have been invited.

“We’re trying to run multiple games” that evening, dividing up the teams based on skill level, she said.

Anyone wanting more information about the Fraser Valley Wheelchair Sports Club or the upcoming events can contact Antoniuk by emailing darlene@antronics.ca.

“Our program is totally recreational,” she said.

Right now the club is limited by the number of players that participate but would like to hear from more people, who use wheelchairs or do not, interested in wheelchair sports. Wheelchair sports (up until the elite levels) are unique because able-bodied people can play but must stay seated in a wheelchair. She added that it can be a great option for people whose mobility has been limited by surgery or illness.

“We’re hoping down the road to do more sports,” Antoniuk said.

• LEARN MORE about the Let’s Play BC initiative