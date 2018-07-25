(Special to the Langley Advance)

Langley Events Centre hosting ‘Top Cheese’ tourney

Fun three-on-three competition is on tap for young lacrosse players in mid-August.

Say “Cheese!”

Langley Events Centre is gearing up for some more lacrosse antics next month.

“It’s time for some summer fun,” said LEC communications officer Gary Ahuja, announcing the third annual Top Cheese three-on-three tournament, running Aug. 18 and 19.

“The two-day tournament is perfect for box and field lacrosse players hoping to get in a few extra reps in a fun, fast-paced environment,” he said.

Each team can have as many as five players, but only three are permitted on the floor at one time, and it is open to both boys and girls teams at the peewee (2006/07) and bantam (2004/05) levels.

The cost is $225 per team. And to register, people can click here.

