Langley Events Centre takes a look back at some classic basketball championship games

Matchups from past years will be rebroadcast online for free

Brookswood Bobcats celebrated their B.C. championship victory at the Langley Events Centre. The Bobcats defeated Richmond’s R.A. McMath Wildcats in the final of the B.C. high school senior girls AAA basketball championships in 2016. Past championship games are being replayed this month online by LEC. (File)

Normally at this time of year, Langley Events Centre would be all about basketball.

In partnership with Junior Boys Coaches, the BC Secondary School Girls Basketball Association, and the BC High School Boys Basketball Association, LEC courts would be bustling with action, hosting a total of 356 Games across multiple courts over the span of a dozen days.

But during the pandemic, with no tournaments in 2021, there will instead be replays of some of the classic championship final games, in full, using archived video, all of which will be available to stream free of charge at www.tfsetv.ca.

The first game will be shown on what would have been the final evening of the 2021 Junior Boys tournament, on Tuesday March 2nd.

Games on March 3rd to 6th will follow the Junior Girls and Senior Girls scheduled dates.

Tuesday, March 9th will feature the BCHSBBA 75th anniversary video which was featured one year ago at the celebration banquet and finally, games on March 10th to 13th will be shown during the planned Senior Boys week.

Langley fans will have several choices:

Replays of BC Secondary School Girls provincial championships will include the 2013 South Kamloops versus Brookswood final (broadcast Thursday, March 4 at 8 p.m.); the 2016 Brookswood versus R.A. McMath game (rebroadcast March 5 at 8 p.m.), the 2020 Britannia versus Langley Christian game (March 6, 6 p.m.); and the 2018 Kelowna versus Walnut Grove game (March 6, 8 p.m.) .

BC High School Boys provincial championship replays will include the 2012 match that pitted Terry Fox against Walnut Grove (airs March 13, 8 p.m.).