Langley Events Centre to host Kubota top prospects game

Lower Mainland hockey fans will have the chance to see the stars of tomorrow hit the ice this January at Langley Events Centre.

The Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game showcases top NHL draft eligible talent from the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with representatives from those three teams facing off on Jan. 25 at Langley Events Centre.

This marks the 27th showcase and the third time the event will be held in the Lower Mainland with previous games being held in 2005 and 2016.

“The Vancouver Giants are very excited to host one of our nation’s premier hockey events and showcase the elite prospects of junior hockey in our state-of-the-art facility at Langley Events Centre,” said Dale Saip, the Vancouver Giants’ senior vice-president.

“We always welcome the opportunity to work with the CHL and we’ve had great success doing so in the past. This is a chance to welcome the future of hockey both to Langley Events Centre and the Township of Langley is very special and something we are very excited about,” said Tyler Dinwoodie, associate director, production services & communications for Langley Events Centre.

Since its reintroduction as the CHL/NHL top prospects game in 1996, the event has featured 15 players who were later selected first overall in the NHL Draft. That list includes Alex Lafreniere (2020), Nico Hischier (2017), Connor McDavid (2015), Aaron Ekblad (2014), Nathan McKinnon (2013), Ryan Nugent- Hopkins (2011), Taylor Hall (2010), John Tavares (2009), Steven Stamkos (2008), Patrick Kane (2007), Marc-Andre Fleury (2003), Rick Nash (2002), Vincent Lecavalier (1998), Joe Thornton (1997) and Chris Phillips (1996).

And the presumed top pick in the 2023 NHL Draft should also be lacing up his skates for the game.

“Always an anticipated event on our calendar, the Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game showcases the stars of tomorrow, while the coming NHL Draft class promises to be a strong showing for our league, headlined by a hometown hero and fan favourite in Connor Bedard of the Regina Pats,” said Dan MacKenzie, president of the Canadian Hockey League.

Bedard, a right-handed centre from North Vancouver, is largely expected to be the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft. He scored 12 goals and 28 points in 15 WHL games as a 15-year-old who was granted exceptional player status in the league in 2021/22 before potting 51 goals and 100 points in 62 games last season.

“Kubota Canada Ltd. Is looking forward to working with the Canadian Hockey League and Vancouver Giants as the event visits Metro Vancouver,” said Steve Sweetnam, director of marketing, Kubota Canada.

“The 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game represents a great opportunity for fans to see some exceptional emerging hockey talent.”

More information about the 2023 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game – including team rosters and coaching staffs – will be announced later while tickets to the public go on sale in mid-October.

To receive ticket and event information, visit chl.ca/2023-top-prospects-information.

