Dozens of sports enthusiasts gathered at Match Eatery Sunday to watch the Super Bowl 53 game between the Patriots and Rams, including this foursome of football fans. (Dan Ferguson/Black Press)

Langley fans come out, despite weather, to watch Super Bowl

Spectators may be divided on who they want to win today’s game, but they share a passion for football

Snow blanketing much of the Lower Mainland Sunday afternoon might keep some football fans from going out, but not all of them.

Super Bowl LIII spectators are gathering at public locations to watch the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New England Patriots, including a few dozen who headed to Cascades Casino – and specifically Match Eatery & Public House – this afternoon for the Super Bowl events.

“Catch all of the action of Super Bowl LIII live,” said Madelaine Twomey, the public relations manager for Cascades’ parent company Gateway Casinos.

“It’s the biggest Sunday of the year, and this year’s championship is sure to be a thriller when the Patriots take on the Rams,” she said.

In addition to Match Eatery, Fraser Hall dorm at Trinity Western University is hosting a party, and the Cineplex Theatre (formerly Colossus) in Walnut Grove is showing the game.

Where are you watching the game from?

And who are you hoping will win?

RELATED: Come together: Super Bowl Sunday, the last stand of live TV

Some people go to unusual methods to save their seat for the game.

