Langley Fastball Association aims for ‘normal’ season, offers early bird discount

Savanah Roberts of the Langley Fastball Association Lightning Bolts was one of 250 players in 20 teams competing in the 2018 Softball B.C. U12 Regional Championships at Noel Booth Park. (Langley Advance Times file)

Langley Fastball Association (LFA) is hoping to have a “normal” season this summer, according to vice-president Sabrina Clegg.

“As normal as we can,” Clegg told the Langley Advance Times.

When the season resumes in April, “we’re hoping that we’ll be able to play other teams.’ Clegg said.

That will depend on several factors that are beyond the control of the LFA, all having to do with COVID-19 and potential restrictions that could affect even a low-contact sport such as theirs.

To prime the pump a little, the association is offering an early bird deal for everyone who signs up by midnight, Sunday, Jan. 31.

It seems to be having the desired effect, with registration running about 85 per cent of the previous, pre—pandemic, year.

On the off chance LFA is put in the position of having to cancel or shorten the season significantly the association is assuring there will be “refunds and/or credits. “

The association has teams for players from four to adult, with about 500 in a normal year.

Those interested can sign up by visiting langleyfastball.ca/registration or emailing langleyfastball@gmail.com.



