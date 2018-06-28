Langley fastball teams crown champions

Fields in North Langley and Brookswood were busy Friday through Sunday.

Gold medal players celebrated with kisses, for moms, for medals. (Shaulene Burkett photo)

Softball players from U8 to adult met up on local diamonds for the Langley Championships Friday through Sunday.

The North Langley Storm won the U19 divisions top honours.

The Reign, also playing in the North Langley Diamond Sports, won gold in the U16 contests.

The U14 division saw a clean sweep by North Langley with the teams of Greg Wiliams, Julie Warren and Greg Jones winning gold, silver and bronze, respectively.

The U12 action saw wins by Pat Keran’s team, with coach Jennifer Peters’ team as silver and Colin Hamilton’s squad taking bronze.

In U10 action, Kevin Baumang’s team won silver and Adam Benson’s team won bronze, with gold in the consulation consolation round went to Keith Vaughn’s team.

The U8s didn’t have the same kind of competive structure as the older players. The Goats won most sportsmanslike team, an honour voted on by their peers while the Cream Soda won the dragon race.

The U8 didn’t have a traditional competitive tournament but instead the players took part in a skills competition on the Friday evening hosted by the Mite Select team under Jody Trudeau.

A fun coaches’ game and dragon races at various times helped add some fun to the weekend.

The Lightning met up with the Wolves in the U14 battle this past weekend. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The Thunder took on the Hawks at the Langley Championships this past Friday, Saturday and Sunday. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)