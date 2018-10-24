LSC skater Mayu Okura was first in the Star 8 Category at the Autumn Leaves competition in Kamloops. From Langley Skating Club Facebook page

Langley figure skater takes gold at Autumn Leaves

The routine that won was put together in a month

Langley Skating Club (LSC) competitor Mayu Okura had to rush to put together a routine for the Autumn Leaves figure skating competition at Kamloops.

“One month ago we didn’t even have a program for her,” said LSC coach Rob Woodely.

It turned out to be enough time to create a gold-medal-winning performance that saw the 15-year-old Japanese exchange student, who attends Brookswood Secondary, take first out of 25 skaters in the Star 8 Category at the Oct. 21 event.

Woodely said it was possible because Okura arrived at the club with impressive skills, and choreographer Karen Deslauriers was able to create a routine that showcased the the skater’s “smooth,” graceful style.

“We put something together and worked really hard,” Woodely said.

The Autumn Leaves event was the fourth Super Series event of 2018-2019 and open to all skaters who are registered members in good standing with Skate Canada or other International Skating Union member clubs.

“Its a bit of a big deal,” Woodely said.

READ ALSO: Langley skaters harvest medals at biggest figure skating competition in B.C.


dan.ferguson@langleytimes.com
