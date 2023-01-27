TWU’s Derek Epp is up for University Athlete of the Year honours at Sport BC’s 55th Annual Athlete of the Year Awards. (TWU)

TWU’s Derek Epp is up for University Athlete of the Year honours at Sport BC’s 55th Annual Athlete of the Year Awards. (TWU)

Langley finalists named in Sport BC Athlete of the Year awards.

TWU Spartans women’s volleyball and Langley Rams teams find out who won Team of the Year in March

Two championship-winning Langley-based teams — in different sports — are in the running for Sport BC Team of the Year honours.

Trinity Western Spartans women’s volleyball team and the Langley Rams football team were among the finalists for the upcoming 55th Annual Athlete of the Year Awards taking place on March 9, 2023 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

The other finalists in the team category are the B.C. rugby sevens women’s team who competed at the Canada Summer Games, the UBC women’s golf team, and the UVIC women’s field hockey team.

Langley Rams are up for Team of the Year honours at Sport BC’s 55th Annual Athlete of the Year Awards. (file)

Langley Rams are up for Team of the Year honours at Sport BC’s 55th Annual Athlete of the Year Awards. (file)

Saskatoon’s Derek Epp, who plays for the TWU volleyball team, is up for University Athlete of the Year.

The category that will probably get the most attention is the Junior Male Athlete, where hockey phenom Connor Bedard is among the the nominees.

Sport BC Athlete of the year recognizes the province’s best in amateur sport including athletes, coaches, teams, and officials for outstanding performances in their sport in either the 2021 or 2022 season. Each finalist was nominated by their Provincial or Multi-Sport Organization, High School, College, or University.

READ ALSO: Langley Rams win Canadian Bowl

In 2021, the Rams became Canadian Bowl champions the first national title in franchise history, while in 2022, the TWU Spartans won their fifth, and third consecutive Canada West Championship, with Langley’s Olivia Heinen credited with orchestrating a stellar Spartans offence.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: TWU Spartans are CW women’s volleyball champions, again

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleySports

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: What does championship weekend look like in the NFL?
Next story
THE MOJ: I’m expecting the Eagles and the Bengals to meet in the Super Bowl

Just Posted

Jordan Daniel Goggin is the presumed shooter in four attacks that killed two and wounded two more six months ago. The attacks are still under investigation by three B.C. agencies. (IHIT/Special to Black Press Media)
Coroner, IIO, and IHIT all still investigating Langley spree shooting murders

Natalie Wood-Wiens, manager of Indigenous services at KPU, and Zena Mitchell, associate vice-president of enrolment services and registrar at KPU. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley’s Kwantlen Polytechnic University to offer graduation parchments in Indigenous language

TWU’s Derek Epp is up for University Athlete of the Year honours at Sport BC’s 55th Annual Athlete of the Year Awards. (TWU)
Langley finalists named in Sport BC Athlete of the Year awards.

Cold spell in forecast could bring icy windshields. (Pixabay)
‘Major shift’ from milder January temperatures to cold spell in forecast for Lower Mainland