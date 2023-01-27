Langley finalists named in Sport BC Athlete of the Year awards.

TWU Spartans women’s volleyball and Langley Rams teams find out who won Team of the Year in March

TWU’s Derek Epp is up for University Athlete of the Year honours at Sport BC’s 55th Annual Athlete of the Year Awards. (TWU)

Two championship-winning Langley-based teams — in different sports — are in the running for Sport BC Team of the Year honours.

Trinity Western Spartans women’s volleyball team and the Langley Rams football team were among the finalists for the upcoming 55th Annual Athlete of the Year Awards taking place on March 9, 2023 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

The other finalists in the team category are the B.C. rugby sevens women’s team who competed at the Canada Summer Games, the UBC women’s golf team, and the UVIC women’s field hockey team.

Langley Rams are up for Team of the Year honours at Sport BC’s 55th Annual Athlete of the Year Awards. (file)

Saskatoon’s Derek Epp, who plays for the TWU volleyball team, is up for University Athlete of the Year.

The category that will probably get the most attention is the Junior Male Athlete, where hockey phenom Connor Bedard is among the the nominees.

Sport BC Athlete of the year recognizes the province’s best in amateur sport including athletes, coaches, teams, and officials for outstanding performances in their sport in either the 2021 or 2022 season. Each finalist was nominated by their Provincial or Multi-Sport Organization, High School, College, or University.

READ ALSO: Langley Rams win Canadian Bowl

In 2021, the Rams became Canadian Bowl champions the first national title in franchise history, while in 2022, the TWU Spartans won their fifth, and third consecutive Canada West Championship, with Langley’s Olivia Heinen credited with orchestrating a stellar Spartans offence.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: TWU Spartans are CW women’s volleyball champions, again

LangleySports