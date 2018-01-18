Langley footballers come together for Super Bowl blast

Langley Rams are holding a viewing party fundraiser at Ocean Park in Brookswood on Feb. 4.

Dana Matheson and fellow football lovers with the Langley Rams have come up with a great excuse to throw a football-themed party – we’re talking Super Bowl 52.

Short of attending the game in Minneapolis, Minn. on Sunday, Feb. 4, the next best thing is to surround himself with a bunch of like-minded football enthusiasts to watch the game, said the Ram’s president.

So that’s just what the Rams organization is going to do.

They’re hosting a 2018 Super Bowl viewing party at Ocean Park Pizza & Steak House in Brookswood, “which just so happens to be one of the club’s sponsors.”

The event will be a fundraiser for the club, said Matheson, who is a Rams alumnus who went on to play college ball in Halifax before returning home to Langley as a coach and now as leader of the Rams organization.

“We’ve never done this before, and it was a fun idea – brought forth by our general manager Howie Zaron – to get players, coaches, board members, and supporters together to enjoy the game and talk Rams football, as well,” Matheson said.

Tickets for the event are $30 each (including a burger, beer or wine, and draws) and the event can accommodate more than 100 people, Matheson said.

Tickets can be purchased by contacting Beth Thomas at bthomas@langleyrams.com.

