Langley Fraser Valley Rush player a standout in series against Okanagan

Hockey team wins two of three in weekend action at Langley Events Centre

Fraser Valley Rush FV’s Olyvia Guo tangles with a Thompson Okanagan Lakers rival in female AAA midget hockey at the Langley Events Centre.

Fraser Valley Rush won twice during the weekend before seeing their five-game point streak (4-0-1) come to an end on Sunday afternoon.

Rush hosted the Thompson Okanagan Lakers in a three-game set at Langley Events Centre during the weekend in BC Female AAA Major Midget Hockey League action.

Game one on Friday was a goaltender’s battle with Brooke Fowler’s first-period tally standing up as the winner in a 2-0 Rush victory.

Langley’s Sara Swiderski iced the victory with eight seconds remaining.

Jaden Cherry and Swiderski gave the Rush an early 2-0 lead on Saturday before Shaelyn Cecchini cut the deficit in half with just over half a game to play. But Tamryn Ward and Julia Lee scored in the opening five minutes of the third period as the Rush made five straight with a 4-1 win.

In the finale, the Rush opened the scoring once again, with Cherry potting her second goal in as many games before Emma Elders struck twice in the middle frame for a 2-1 Lakers lead after 40 minutes.

Natalie Knight had the only tally of the third period as the visitors left LEC with the 3-1 victory.

Fraser Valley now sits at 11-14-4 and 26 points, good for second spot in the standings.

The team is back in action on Feb. 15 as they host the sixth annual Family Day Invitational. Eight teams – four from British Columbia and four from Edmonton will take part in the four-day tournament with games at Langley Events Centre, George Preston Recreation Centre and Langley Sportsplex.

Photos by Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre