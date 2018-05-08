Langley Fundamental Titans through to semifinals

Langley Saints’ Lina Rothegel (green) shields the ball from Langley Fundamental Titans’ Taylor Brett during Fraser Valley senior girls AA soccer at Noel Booth Park last week (May 1). Gary Ahuja Langley Times

The Langley Fundamental Titans are one step closer to qualifying for the provincial soccer championships.

The Titans senior girls soccer team is ranked third for the championships, which kicked off on Monday.

And Fundamental won a high-scoring affair, 5-4 over the North Delta Huskies at Noel Booth Park.

Up next for the team is a semifinal match against the No. 2 Archbishop Carney Stars, which will be played May 9 in Port Coquitlam. The top three teams from the Fraser Valley qualify for the B.C. provincial championships, May 31 to June 2 in Kamloops.

The Titans came into the Fraser Valleys as the top team from the Fraser Valley West Zone thanks to a 5-1-0 record. They wrapped up the regular season last week (May 1) with a 5-0 win over the Langley Saints.



