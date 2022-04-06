Langley girls excited for new softball season

North Langley Soft Ball kicking off a new season after a three-years

More than 30 teams and about 400 girls will be participating in the 2022 Softball season that kicked off with an opening ceremony on Saturday, April 2. (Tanmay Ahluwalia/langley Advance Times)

With an unexpectedly straight throw to the catcher, the RCMP’s safety bear kicked off the new North Langley softball season.

The softball association announced the start of play on Saturday, April 2, after a two-year-long hiatus due to COVID.

The season’s opening ceremony was held at McClughan Park and the local facility became a celebration ground as hundreds of people – including players, coaches, volunteers, and parents – joined hands to cheer for the girls.

This season will feature 31 Langley-based teams and about 400 softball players, said North Langley Softball president Trevor Moreno.

“It’s been a long time but we are back, better than ever,” said an excited Moreno.

Heading into the season, he urged parents and others to join the association. Volunteers are desperately needed to help ensure kids enjoy the sport.

“I will not keep you hanging. I am there to guide and help, but we really need help at the ball field,” he said.

Not just Moreno, parents and kids at the opening ceremony, too, seemed excited for the fresh season.

Quinn German, who plays for the North Langley Lightning, hopes to accomplish a home run this year.

Gia, a pitcher for Langley Lightning, is hoping for a great season, as well.

“I love softball because I love pitching,” she concluded, before running towards the concession stand with her teammates to get her free hotdog.

The weather turned out to favour the organizers, who welcomed parents, players, and sponsors to celebrate the comeback under a clear sky.

Right after the ceremony at noon, players took to the field their first game of the season between the Red Socks and Vipers.

