Langley goaltender continues to be showered with accolades

Thunder’s netminder Frank Scigliano won his third goalie of the year title

A dominant season between the pipes has earned Frank Scigliano more league accolades.

Last week, Scigliano was selected a Western Lacrosse Association first team all-star and on Wednesday, Aug. 9, the Langley Thunder star netminder was named the winner of the 2023 WLA goaltender of the year.

Scigliano led all WLA goaltenders with a 6.59 goals against average and an .858 save percentage while also posting a league-best 12-1 record in 14 games.

He was also tops among goalies with five assists and was second in total saves with 497.

Through the first three games of the playoffs, Scigliano has a 7.72 GAA and .853 save percentage.

“Frank has been our MVP all season long,” Thunder coach Curt Malawsky said following the team’s Game 1 victory on Aug. 1.

“We never worry about Frank; we always know that he is going to be steady, and it calms the defence knowing that he is behind us,” Malawsky said.

This is Scigliano’s third time winning the goaltender of the year award, having also won in 2014 and 2019, both as a member of the Maple Ridge Burrards.

