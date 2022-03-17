Langley golfer Amy Lee wins MJT season opener

Langley’s Amy Lee won the Girls U15division at the opening event of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT) at University Golf Club in Vancouver March 12-14. (MJT/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Langley golfer Amy Lee won the Girls U15 division at the opening event of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT) at University Golf Club in Vancouver, edging out fellow Langley resident Rose Chen, who finished second.

“I feel proud to win this tournament and confident for the next one,” said Lee, 13, who shot rock-solid rounds of 74-77 (151) to win the title by three strokes.

Chen, 13, shot 77 and 77.

The heavily wait-listed Humber College PGM Classic saw 100 top junior golfers take part from across British Columbia and Alberta.

Due to heavy rain making the course unplayable on the final day, the three-day tournament that started on Saturday, March 12 was shortened to a two-day event.

Langley’s Danny Im, 17, tied with North Vancouver’s Nik Jaakkola in the Junior Boys division, only to lose the tie-breaker.

The next stop on the 24th season of the MJT BC Junior Tour is the MJT Playing Under Par Series at Golden Eagle Golf Club, in Pitt Meadows on March 21 and 22.

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is Canada’s number one-played Junior Golf Tour as well as the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

