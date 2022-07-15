Langley golfer Changbeen Choi, 11, wins division title at Guildford competition

Langley’s Changbeen Choi, 11, won the MJT Boys 11-12 title at Guildford Golf Club in Surrey on July 11. (MJT)

Langley’s Changbeen Choi, 11, won the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT) Boys 11-12 division at Guilford Golf Club in Surrey on Monday, July 11.

Choi won a playoff against Jack Jin, 12, of Port Moody, after both players had tied for the lead at even par for the day.

Nearly 60 U13 golfers were competing for division titles in preparation for the MJT Mini Tour National Championship next month.

Choi currently leads the Mini Tour points standings in his age group with 150 points, ahead of Jack Jin from Port Moody with 120.

Another Langley golfer, Yusen Liu finished tied for 18th place with West Vancouver’s Alvin Zhang in the same age division.

Langley’s Joanna Kim was 11th in girls 11-12.

Winners in each division at MJT Mini Tour events across the country are eligible to play in the 2022 MJT Mini Tour National Championship (Invitational) at Tsawwassen Springs that runs August 24-25.

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is Canada’s number one-played Junior Golf Tour as well as the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

MJT hosts close to 100 events across Canada, including free Ford Go Golf Junior Clinics, the MJT Mini Tour for under-12 players and multi-day events for competitive players aged 11-19 which also offer qualifiers for international tournaments.

The program has annual awards, scholarships, and incentives to help reward performance and participation throughout each season.

MJT alumni include many Professional Tour players and PGA of Canada Professionals, as well as Canadian Amateur, National and Provincial Junior Champions.

