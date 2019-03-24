Erin Lee of Langley. File

Langley golfer Erin Lee wins major Pitt Meadows tournament

Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT) gets underway at Swan-e-Set Bay Resort

Langley golfer Erin Lee took top honours in her age group at the opening of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour (MJT) at Swan-e-Set Bay Resort in Pitt Meadows earlier this month.

Lee, 13, bested a strong field of 24 for low overall girls score, and won the MJT Girls U15 Hoselton trophy in her division with scores of 73, 69, 72 (214).

“I love playing MJT events because they are very organized, the prizes are always great and I always have so much fun,” Lee said.

Last year, Lee won the under-15 title at the Boston Pizza National Championship in Phoenix, Arizona, battling back to defeat second-round leader, Vanessa Zhang, 11, of Vancouver, by six shots.

READ MORE: Langley golfer wins in Phoenix

From Saturday, March 16 to Monday, 18, a wait-listed field of 100 junior golfers were in action at the World Amateur Golf and Golf Canada-ranked MJT Humber College PGM Classic presented by Boston Pizza at Swan-e-Set.

Players were competing for titles in seven divisions plus direct exemptions into the FCG International Championship in San Marcos, California, July 1-5, the 2019 BC Golf Junior Boys Championship at Fairwinds Golf Club in Nanoose Bay, BC, July 2-5, as well as an exemption into the 66th annual International Junior Masters (IJM) in East Aurora, NY, June 24-28.

Lee was awarded an FCG direct exemption.

The next Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour stop in B.C. is the MJT Ford Series IMG Academy Junior Worlds qualifier at Morgan Creek Golf Club in Surrey, April 13 to 14.

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour presented by Boston Pizza is Canada’s number one-played junior golf tour as well as the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

MJT hosts more than 70 events across Canada, including free junior clinics, the MJT Mini Tour for seven- to 12-year-olds, the collegiate tour for 19-to 23-year-olds, and multi-day events for competitive players aged 11 to 18 which are also qualifiers for international competitions.

The program offers annual awards, scholarships, and player incentives.

