James Allenby in second round of the 2019 Canada Life Open at Point Grey Golf & Country Club in Vancouver. Photo courtesy Chuck Russell/PGA Tour Canada

Langley golfer James Allenby takes Canada Life Open lead

Shot career-low round at Point Grey Golf & Country Club

Brendan Stasiewich, Special to Langley Advance Times

Langley’s James Allenby shot a career-low round on a PGA tour-sanctioned circuit Friday at Point Grey Golf & Country Club, firing a 9-under par 63 to head into the third round of the Canada Life Open with a two-stroke lead over Jake Knapp.

A sponsored exemption this week, the 34-year old played in four separate one-day competitive events in May leading up to the Canada Life Open. He set the course record in three of those rounds and tied his own course record in the fourth.

The numbers in those rounds? A 65 in the local RBC Canadian Open qualifier, a 63 at Sandpiper Golf Course and a pair of 61s at Mission Country Club and Chilliwack Golf Club during local Vancouver Golf Tour events.

“It’s a rhythm for me right now, it’s all I can describe it as. It’s not something that I think about, it’s not on my mind, I just go out and continue doing what I’m doing,” said Allenby following Friday’s second round. “I’m putting really well and usually that’s what it takes to shoot really low numbers.”

It wasn’t just the putter that was hot for Allenby on Friday at the Mackenzie Tour’s season opener, but all facets of his game.

Starting on hole No. 11 due to the tournament’s modified back-nine start, Allenby began his day 1-under through six holes, but gained momentum as he made the turn that included three par-5s in a four-hole span, playing his next seven holes 7-under par.

Tacking on one more circle on his final hole of the day, Allenby bested his 65 from the 2013 Canada Life Championship with a bogey-free 63 to move to 13-under for the week.

READ ALSO: Langley’s James Allenby is king of the links at RBC Canadian Open Regional Qualifier

“This is where you want to be,” said the former All-American with the Oregon Ducks. “It’s a lot of fun and there’s still a lot of work to do, but hopefully I can keep this rhythm I have going and take it through to the finish.”

A journeyman who’s played 69 Mackenzie Tour events since 2009, Allenby’s best year came in the form of an 18th-place finish on the Order of Merit in 2012. In his career, Allenby has 16 top-25 finishes on the Mackenzie Tour.

Though a stint on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica came with mixed results in 2018, finishing 93rd on the Order of Merit, Allenby has found success in recent years on various mini-tours, picking up nine-professional victories since 2017. Despite his game trending in the right direction, he’s still searching for status on a professional tour.

“It’s a grind, sometimes it’s not fun, but I have to get myself out there. I have to give myself enough shots at getting on a tour somewhere, anywhere,” said Allenby. “It hasn’t worked out for me yet so far, but I know it’s there and I know the game is there, it’s just a matter of time.”

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Previous story
Langley Thunder kick off 2019 season with high hopes
Next story
Adnan’s 1st goal lifts Whitecaps past FC Dallas 2-1

Just Posted

VIDEO: Bowen Byram named top prospect

Giants defenceman recognized as premier NHL draft pick

Langley golfer James Allenby takes Canada Life Open lead

Shot career-low round at Point Grey Golf & Country Club

Langley Thunder kick off 2019 season with high hopes

Home opener set for Wednesday, May 29 against the Burnaby Lakers.

Langley Home Expo shows off home and yard improvements

The annual event is being held in Brookswood at the George Preston Rec Centre

Winner announced in Langley Total Makeover Contest

Cheri McBride thanked friends and family for supporting her

Police release photos of suspect in daytime sex assault at Vancouver woman’s home

A young woman, in hers 20s, was followed home by the man, before he violently attacked her inside

Raptors beat Bucks 100-94 to advance to franchise’s first-ever NBA Finals

Leonard has 27 points, 17 boards to lead Toronto past Milwaukee

Third person charged in death of B.C. teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Inderdeep Kaur Deo facing charge of accessory after the fact to murder

Kamloops girl, 9, recovering from carbon monoxide poisoning now out of ICU

Her mother who was sleeping in the same tent with her did not survive

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say boy, 11, missing for two days found safe

Dominic Mattie was last seen at 5 p.m. in the 13500-block of Gateway Drive in Surrey

Abbotsford police find loaded rifle in car of ‘prolific offender’ prohibited from driving

Tyler Houle of Abbotsford arrested Wednesday in Chilliwack

‘I think he’s still alive’: B.C. mom pleads for help finding son last seen a month ago

Family offering $5,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of Tim Delahaye

New poll suggests one-third don’t want politicians to wear religious symbols

Local politicians shouldn’t be allowed to wear hijabs, crucifixes or turbans on the job, survey suggests

Raptors fans far from home adjust plans to watch pivotal playoff game

Raptors currently lead the playoff series 3-2, and a win Saturday would vault them into NBA finals

Most Read