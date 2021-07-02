Langley golfer Rose Chen wins at Cultus Lake during heat wave

Langley’s Rose Chen, 12, won her division at the MJT Mini Tour at Cultus Lake Golf Club on Sunday, June 27. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Soaring temperatures on Sunday, June 27, led organizers of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour at the MJT Mini Tour at Cultus Lake Golf Club to trim the 18-hole competition to nine.

In the 41 degree heat, golfers between the ages of six and twelve competed for titles in six divisions.

Langley’s Rose Chen, 12, however, ended up playing more than nine.

After Chen and Yeeun Kwon of Vancouver finished tied with a score of 34 (+2), four extra playoff holes were required for Chen to claim victory.

“I had a lot of fun playing with Yeeun in the playoff,” commented Chen.

Full results can be viewed here.

The 12U circuit next heads to Chilliwack on July 15 for the MJT Mini Tour at Cheam Mountain Golf Course.

More details can be found at www.maplejt.com.

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

MJT hosts close to 90 events across Canada for competitive players aged 11-19, with annual awards, scholarships and incentives to help reward performance and participation.

