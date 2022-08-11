Langley golfer Rose Chen wins division at 17th annual MJT Odlum Brown Classic

Langley golfer Rose Chen, 13, won the MJT Odlum Brown Girls 15U Championship held at the Northview Golf and Country Club in Surrey from Aug 2 – 4. (MJT)

Langley golfer Rose Chen, 13, won the MJT Odlum Brown Girls 15U Championship held at the Northview Golf and Country Club in Surrey from Aug 2 – 4.

Chen closed with an incredible score of 69 to shoot 74-74-69 (1+) and win the division by six strokes.

“I feel satisfied, especially with my score on the last round,” Chen commented.

“I was on a roll for birdies – I got four! – on the back nine on the third round, which got me a decent score.”

Chen was among 119 competitors who battled it out during the 17th annual MJT Odlum Brown Classic.

After the first two rounds, there was a cut to 60 per cent and ties on day three, when the best of the best played a tough final round on The Ridge Course for overall titles in six divisions.

Langley golfers Amy Lee and Changbeen Cho did well in their divisions: Lee was second in the MJT 15-19 Girls and Cho finished second in MJT Peewee Boys.

Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

A non-profit organization, MJT hosts close to 90 events across Canada, with annual awards, scholarships and incentives to help reward performance and participation.

MJT alumni include many professional tour players and PGA of Canada professionals, as well as Canadian amateur, national and provincial junior champions.

Next up in the province is the MJT BC Series at the Chilliwack Golf and Country Club August 29- 30.

