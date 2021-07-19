Surrey’s Tiger Xie, 10 (pictured), emerged the winner in the extra holes over Langley golfer Ryan LePrieur, 12, at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s MJT Mini Tour at Cheam Mountain Golf Course on July 15. (MJT)

Surrey’s Tiger Xie, 10 (pictured), emerged the winner in the extra holes over Langley golfer Ryan LePrieur, 12, at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s MJT Mini Tour at Cheam Mountain Golf Course on July 15. (MJT)

Langley golfer Ryan LePrieur edged in extra holes at MJT Mini Tour in Cheam

Runner-up in boys 11-12 division

Chilliwack was the site of the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s MJT Mini Tour at Cheam Mountain Golf Course on July 15, continuing a busy month of events on Canada’s number-one played junior golf tour.

Young golfers between the ages of six and twelve were competing for titles in six divisions and an opportunity to earn spots into the prestigious MJT Mini Tour National Championship to be held in August.

The MJT Boys 11-12 Division needed extra holes to determine a winner as 12-year-old Ryan LePrieur, of Langley, BC, and 10-year-old Tiger Xie, of Surrey, BC, finished tied at the top with a score of 62.

READ ALSO: Langley golfers win three divisional titles in Chilliwack as Maple Leaf tour resumes

After making par on the final hole at Cheam Mountain to force a playoff, Xie completed the comeback, emerging victorious for his first Mini Tour win of the season.

“My putting was a big part of my win,” commented Xie. “I feel really happy to win the division title.”

LePrieur, who is currently transitioning from the Mini Tour to the Junior Tour, finished in the runner-up position, while MJT newcomer Noah Reddicopp, 11, of Abbotsford finished third, just one shot behind with a score of 63.

The MJT BC 12U circuit next heads to Vancouver for the MJT Mini Tour Summer Series at Musqueam GC on July 28.

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is Canada’s number one-played Junior Golf Tour as well as the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

MJT hosts close to 90 events across Canada, including free Ford Go Golf Junior Clinics, the MJT Mini Tour for 12U and multi-day events for competitive players aged 11-19 which also offer qualifiers for international tournaments.

The program has annual awards, scholarships and incentives to help reward performance and participation throughout each season.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: B.C. golfer shoots a 59, then jumps in the water

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfLangley

Previous story
Langley’s Stellar Jays take provincial district championships

Just Posted

A sign advertising A Rocha’s market was set on fire early Saturday (July 17, 2021). (Contributed photo)
PHOTOS: Police investigate pair of fires set on A Rocha’s South Surrey property

Walnut Grove resident Tricia Hill is hoping telling the story of how her dog Frankie, a two-and-a-half year-old Chihuahua was mauled to death by two pit bulls, will toughen dangerous dog regulations. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Horrified by pit bull attack that killed her dog, Langley woman launches online campaign for tougher laws

Surrey’s Tiger Xie, 10 (pictured), emerged the winner in the extra holes over Langley golfer Ryan LePrieur, 12, at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s MJT Mini Tour at Cheam Mountain Golf Course on July 15. (MJT)
Langley golfer Ryan LePrieur edged in extra holes at MJT Mini Tour in Cheam

In a YouTube video posted to his fundraising page, Langley rider Joel Friesen he wants to provide ‘another shot at life’ for survivors of human trafficking. He will be riding 12 hours non-stop on Aug. 7 to raise $12,000 as part of a cross-Canada campaign, along with more than 400 others. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Fundraising for victim of human trafficking; why a Langley cyclist will be riding 12 hours non-stop