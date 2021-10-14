Langley golfers shine as MJT national championship

Langley golfer Rose Chen won the Closest-to-the-Pin U15 girls title at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour season-ending finale.

Chen was one of several Langley golfers to turn in top-ranked performances at the MJT National Championship that ran at Morgan Creek Golf Club in Surrey, Oct. 8-11.

Amy Lee took the U15 girls long drive title, while Sueah Park won 15-19 girls long drive.

Lee also finished second in the U15 category, one point back of winner Ha Young Chang of Surrey.

And Danny Im finished in a three-way tie for third in the battle for MJT Junior Boys national champion behind winner Chase Pochylko of Saskatoon and second-place finisher Ethan Wilson.

READ ALSO: Langley’s Chen takes top title at MJT Mini Tour in Delta

READ ALSO: Langley golfers lead as Maple Leaf Tour resumes

The four days included a practice round on Oct. 8, followed by three rounds of competition in six divisions.

Players battled rainy and windy conditions on the first day, however sunny skies and soft conditions allowed for great scoring on days two and three of the competition.

Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

A non-profit organization, MJT hosts close to 90 events across Canada, with annual awards, scholarships and incentives to help reward performance and participation.

MJT alumni include many professional tour players and PGA of Canada professionals, as well as Canadian amateur, national and provincial junior champions.

GolfLangley