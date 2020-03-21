Langley’s Danny Im, 15, hung on to the bitter end to take home his first title for the 2020 season at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour in Vancouver (file)

Langley golfers shine at first game of Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour season

Tour now on hold during COVID-19 outbreak

Langley golfers were standouts at the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s wait-listed and highly successful first event of the 2020 season that ran in Vancouver, from Tuesday March 14th to Thursday, the 16th – the MJT Humber College PGM Classic presented by TaylorMade at University Golf Club.

In the MJT Juvenile Boys Division, three-time 2019 MJT winner, Danny Im, 15, hung on to the bitter end to take home his first title for the 2020 season. The Langley golfer carded rounds of 73, 75, and 77 (225) for a narrow, one-shot victory after a tough start to his third round.

READ ALSO: Langley golfers tear up Whistler event

In the MJT Girls 15-19 division, MJT veteran-champion Erin Lee, 14, of Langley tied for second at 230 total (78, 75, and 77) with Michelle Liu , 13, of Vancouver, (74, 79, and 77).

READ ALSO: Langley’s Erin Lee wins Kelowna MJT titles

The MJT Peewee Boys Division needed nine extra playoff holes to determine a winner between 11-year-old, Andy Liu (76, 76, 79 = 231), of Surrey, and 12-year-old Soohan Park (75, 80, 76 = 231), of Langley. With both players trading opportunities to win throughout the playoff, it was Liu who made a clutch par putt on the ninth extra hole to take home the Hoselton trophy and his first win of the season, while Park had to settle for a runner-up finish after the marathon battle.

Upcoming MJT events have been suspended, to be rescheduled for play at a later date as circumstances allow, due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour is Canada’s number one-played junior golf tour as well as the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada Professionals and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

