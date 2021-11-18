Langley golfers sign with SFU

Langley golfers Sueah Park and Chloe Tran will play for Simon Fraser University.

Park and Tran were signed by SFU Women’s Golf as part of its largest recruiting class of the NCAA era, along with Izzy Ferguson from Ottawa, Meera Minhas from Burnaby and Anaya Bhandal from Surrey.

Head coach Matt Steinbach predicted the group “will help the women’s team return to their form as 2020 SFU President’s Team of the Year, and they will build the foundation to sustain SFU Women’s Golf as an annual NCAA Championship contending team.”

“These students will create a core foundation and culture of excelling in the classroom, in the community, and on the golf course. “

READ ALSO: Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation Charity Golf Tournament raises $85K

Tran played for Walnut Grove and belongs to the Pagoda Ridge Golf Course near Fort Langley.

She played on both the junior and senior teams at Walnut Grove, and she led the teams to one win and two top-five finishes. In 2019, Tran lead Walnut Grove to the Fraser Valley Junior Championship and the senior team to third place.At the BC Provincial Championships that same year, Walnut Grove placed fourth.

Tran is joining the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences with an interest in International Studies and a career in law.

Steinbach views her as “an amazing well-rounded student-athlete who embodies all of our program values. She has a great foundation in all four components of golf and is very mature in her on course approach. I’m thrilled to have Chloe joining our program and I know she will have an immediate impact on and off the course.”

“I really like how the Athletics program at SFU puts an emphasis on the “student” part of “student-athlete,” said Tran.

“I was looking for a school that would enable me to balance the academics and athletics, and I think I found that here at SFU.”

Park, also a Walnut Grove Secondary School student who plays out of Pagoda Ridge, was described as a major player in the success of the Walnut Grove golf team alongside Tran, including the championship win in 2019, which she describes as the highlight of her accomplishments.

Park was described as a fierce competitor with untapped potential in the game, one who has won many tournaments as a junior player, including two tournament wins this year. She plans to study in the School of Interactive Arts and Technology

“Her technical expertise is solid and I’m excited to see her develop the tactical and mental side of the game,” Steinbach said.

READ ALSO: Langley’s Coral Hamade, Alberta’s Ella Gifford sign with UFV Cascades golf

GolfLangleySFU