Langley golfers win three divisional titles in Chilliwack as Maple Leaf tour resumes

Langley golfers Caleb Davies, Sueah Park and Danny Im won their divisions as the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s BC schedule began its busy month of July in Chilliwack, hosting the first of five Junior Tour events in five weeks in BC.

An elite field of junior golfers from across the province competed for titles in six divisions in the MJT Ford Series at Chilliwack Golf and Country Club, counting down the opportunities to gain valuable points.

After eight seasons on the MJT developing his game, Davies, 16, fired excellent rounds of 70 and 69 (139) for not only his first MJT title but also Low Overall Score of the tournament. Davies made his first trip to the top of the podium as MJT Juvenile Boys champion after making nine birdies through 36 holes of golf.

“The key to my victory was my mental game,” commented Davies.

“I feel great about winning this event and that I was able to keep myself in position to win all the time.” Joshua Ince, 15, of Surrey, BC, finished the division in second place with scores of 72 and 75 (147).

Park, 17 was victorious as MJT Girls 15-19 champion after the fourth playoff hole in a three-way playoff.

The Langley golfer made a brilliant up-and-down, picking up back-to-back MJT titles since the BC season re-opened.

“I’m so happy to win back-to-back,” commented Park, who won herself a new pair of golf shoes from Adidas Golf.

“My short game really helped me and I was able to stay calm throughout the playoff.”

Park had tied for the lead with 2020 MJT National Champion Tina Jiang from Richmond, who finished in second place in the playoff, and 16-year-old Anaya Bhandal from Surrey, who rounded out the podium in third place.

Im, the 2020 MJT BC Order of Merit winner and national champion, picked up the title in the MJT Junior Boys Division after shooting 69 and 72 (141).

Im recorded eight birdies through 36 holes including playing his final five holes at two-under par.

“I tried to wait for the right opportunity,” commented Im, after his round.

“The course was playing in great shape and I tried my best to work on the things my coach and I have been working on.” Russell Howlett, 19, of Delta, finished second in the division after leading on day one with an opening round of 68.

