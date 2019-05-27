Langley golfers win two divisions at MJT Lindsay Kenney Classic

Round one at the Pagoda Ridge golf club was wet, round two was better

Riley Geiger of Langley teed off in the pouring rain at the start of the MJT Lindsay Kenney Classic at Pagoda Ridge golf club. He finished sixth. Dan Ferguson Langley Advance Times

Overcoming a rain-drenched opening day, Langley golfers Erin Lee and Emma Yang made a triumphant return to familiar territory over the weekend, winning their respective divisions at the two-day (May 25 and 26) 2019 MJT Lindsay Kenney Classic at Pagoda Ridge golf course.

Day one began with overcast skies and rain, but the weather cleared by the second day.

Lee, 14, carded rounds of 66 and 74 (140) on her way to winning the U15 and low overall girls titles.

She made nine birdies during the tournament, six of which came on a personal-best first round of 66.

“I feel very proud to win because I shot a new personal best,” said Lee after collecting her trophy for the division, her second MJT victory of the season.

Lee also won for longest drive.

READ MORE: Langley golfer Erin Lee wins under-15 title at Boston Pizza National Championship

Yang, 16, fired rounds of 72 and 72 (144) to claim her trophy by 10 shots.

“The tournament was really well organized and the staff were really nice,” Yang said.

“That allowed me to stay calm and play my game.”

Low overall boys title went to Dustin Franko, 18, from Delta, after firing scores of 68 and 73 (141) .

Narrowly winning the MJT juvenile boys division was Vancouver’s Freddy Sun (70, 76 – 146), 15, who edged Burnaby resident, Andy Luo (75, 72 – 147), 16, by one shot.

Langley’s Kurtis Trowell won ‘closest to the pin’ in junior boys.

In the MJT bantam boys division, 13-year old Justin Bjornson (72, 72 – 144), of Surrey claimed his third MJT win of the 2019 season.

Langley’s Danny Im, 14, came second with rounds of 72 and 76 (148).

In the MJT peewee boys division, 12-year old Ryan Liang, of Vancouver picked up his fourth win of the season with scores of 70 and 76 (146).

For the 97 golfers competing for titles in seven divisions, the event was also a chance to win spots in the Optimist International Junior World Championship and on Team BC to the Junior Americas Cup.

Finalists of the international exemptions are in the process of being notified and names will be announced upon acceptance, organizers said.

The next Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour stop in BC is July 18 and 19 for the MJT Ford Series at Okanagan golf club in Kelowna, a qualifier for MJT Team Canada to Australia.

The non-profit Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour presented by Boston Pizza is the only national junior tour run exclusively by PGA of Canada and the ‘Road to College Golf’ in Canada.

MJT hosts close to 80 events across Canada, offering annual awards, scholarships, and player incentives.

MJT alumni include many professional tour players and PGA of Canada professionals, as well as Canadian amateur, national and provincial junior champions.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Hayden Prive from Prince George practiced putting in the rain. He finished ninth in the Juvenile Boys division.Dan Ferguson Langley Advance times