Langley gymnastics clubs are winners at B.C. championships

Provincial champions were crowned

Langley-based gymnastic clubs did well at the 2023 BC Provincial championships held March 31 – April 2 at the North Surrey Sports and Ice Complex.

Hosted by Langley’s Flip City Gymnastics and Gymnastics B.C., the event, the largest and most prestigious annual gymnastics competition in the province, drew competitors from across B.C., the Yukon Territories and Ontario to compete in artistic gymnastics and trampoline events.

Host Flip City saw Danica Rutherford Flip City win the CCP 6 20009 all-around, while Sienna Kuznak and Jordyn Schmidt won synchronized trampoline – L6 Women.

Langley Gymnastics Foundation (LGF) saw four provincial champions crowned in the men’s categories, with all-around (AA) victories by Blake Morfitt – 1st AA in Junior (16-18), Ethan Lee – 1st AA in Aspire, Alexei Lobaznyuk –1st AA in Level 5, and Takaharu Kagami – 1st AA in level 2 (2013).

LGF’s Jordanna Phillips won all-around in the senior women’s artistic gymnastics category.

At the close of the event, Gymnastics B.C., the non-profit organization that regulates the sport, posted an online thank-you to Flip City, saying they “were honoured to work alongside your club again this year to host this provincial event. Congratulations on a successful event!”

