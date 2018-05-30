Langley Gymnastics Foundation brings home medals from Canadian Championships

Langley Gymnastics Foundation had a successful outing at the 2018 Canadian Championships held at the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex from May 22-27.
Eight athletes and three coaches (who were also the Team BC coaches) attended and the Women’s Artistic Gymnasts ended up bringing home with them three medals.
Notable results:
Emilie Hong – JO level 10 (16+)
Silver medal on Vault
Cathy Zhong – JO level 10 (12+)
Silver medal for Team BC Level JO 10 (12+)
5th place All Around
5th place on Floor
6th place on Beam
Paula Urquidi – JO level 10 (16+)
Bronze medal on Floor
Haley Biggin – JO level 10 (16+)
Competed 1 day and placed 10th All Around that day
Brandon Macdonald – National Open
8th place on Vault
15th place All Around out of 56 athletes
Brandon Macdonald/Victor Blaine/Nicolas Cruz – National Open
5th place for Team BC National Open
Coaches who attended:
MAG Team BC Coach Kris Krunick
WAG Team BC Coach Dumitru Avarvarei
WAG Team BC Coach Liudmila Lobaznyuk