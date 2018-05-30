Langley Gymnastics Foundation brings home medals from Canadian Championships

Langley Gymnastics Foundation athlete Brandon Macdonald at the 2018 Canadian Championships held at the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex from May 22-27. Supplied photo

Langley Gymnastics Foundation had a successful outing at the 2018 Canadian Championships held at the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex from May 22-27.

Eight athletes and three coaches (who were also the Team BC coaches) attended and the Women’s Artistic Gymnasts ended up bringing home with them three medals.

Notable results:

Emilie Hong – JO level 10 (16+)

Silver medal on Vault

Cathy Zhong – JO level 10 (12+)

Silver medal for Team BC Level JO 10 (12+)

5th place All Around

5th place on Floor

6th place on Beam

Paula Urquidi – JO level 10 (16+)

Bronze medal on Floor

Haley Biggin – JO level 10 (16+)

Competed 1 day and placed 10th All Around that day

Brandon Macdonald – National Open

8th place on Vault

15th place All Around out of 56 athletes

Brandon Macdonald/Victor Blaine/Nicolas Cruz – National Open

5th place for Team BC National Open

Coaches who attended:

MAG Team BC Coach Kris Krunick

WAG Team BC Coach Dumitru Avarvarei

WAG Team BC Coach Liudmila Lobaznyuk