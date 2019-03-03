Langley gymnasts bring home gold and silver from Tacoma

Flip City competitor Affaan Bhaiji and the medals he won in Tacoma. Supplied

Flip City Gymnastics Club returned from a trip to Tacoma and the 2019 Charity Choice Invitational with several medals to show off late last month.

In the men’s artistic gymnastics (MAG), Affaan Bhaiji took top spot in Level 5, Division 2 as well as winning floor, pommels, vault and parallel bars.

Ben Kraushar won silver in the all-around for Level 6, Division 2 as well as winning rings, vault and parallel bars. In the Level 8 meet, Connor Fielding won gold in the all-around, floor and vault as well as winning silver in parallel bars and high bar.

Teammate and brother Owen Fielding won bronze in the all-around as well as winning gold in pommels and rings.

In Level 7 Nikita Aerdarenko won the all-around in the Level 9 meet and Noah Ichihara won gold in the vault event.

