Bailey Peterson at the 2019 Artistic Gymnastics BC Championships. Contributed photo

Langley gymnasts golden at provincials

LGF and Flip City win multiple all-around champion awards

Langley gymnast Bailey Peterson called herself lucky after she was declared all-around champion in her age class at the 2019 Artistic Gymnastics BC Championships (WAG) held Friday to Sunday (April 12-14) in Coquitlam.

Peterson took gold in the floor, silver in the uneven bars, and bronze on the balance beam.

“It’s just kind of a lucky competition,” the 11-year-old told the Langley Advance Times.

Peterson, a member of the Langley Gymnastics Foundation club, said she eventually hopes to qualify for the Olympics.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley hosting high-flying fun at annual gymnastics tournament

More than 700 gymnasts took part in the event at Pinetree Community Centre.

Six other LGF members won best overall in other age categories, including Haley Biggin, Kennedy Duke, Grace Hernberg, Charlotte Trotman, and Brooklyn Smith in the women’s events. LGF’s Brendan Vondermuhll won best overall in his age group in the men’s artistic competition.

The event was hosted by Langley’s Flip City in partnership with Gymnastics BC.

Flip City had gymnasts take top honours, including Owen Fielding, who won all-around champ in his age group, as did Gabriella Kovacs.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

 

Connor and Owen Fielding. Contributed photo

Previous story
Rugby the way it used to be: Langley club alumni remember

Just Posted

Langley police seek new leads in hit and run cold case

Six years ago, someone struck a young woman with a car and drove off

BC Ferries to pilot selling beer and wine on select routes

Drinks from select B.C. breweries and VQA wineries to be sold on Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route

Langley gymnasts golden at provincials

LGF and Flip City win multiple all-around champion awards

Rugby the way it used to be: Langley club alumni remember

As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, former players gather at field

Rainfall warning: Up to 70 mm expected across Fraser Valley

Environment Canada issued a weather warning heading into the long weekend

4 victims killed in Penticton shooting spree remembered at vigil

John Brittain, 68, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

TSB issues two safety recommendations in probe of fatal B.C. train derailment

The train derailment killed three crew members on board

VIDEO: Trump tried to seize control of Mueller probe, report says

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed to a waiting nation Thursday

Short-circuit likely caused Notre Dame fire: police official

Investigators made an initial assessment of the cathedral but can’t yet search charred interior

Whitecaps fans stage walkout over club’s response to allegations against B.C. coach

Soccer coach has been suspended by Coastal FC since February

Man in hospital after crash involving parked car in Vancouver

It is unclear what led to the collision involving a black Acura and a parked Land Rover

Elizabeth May’s B.C. wedding will be a ‘low carbon affair’ on Earth Day

Green party leader’s wedding party to depart in a cavalcade of electric cars

5 to start your day

Police identify victim in Vancouver shooting, Trans Mountain pipeline decision extended and more

B.C. awaits Kenney’s ‘turn off taps,’ threat; Quebec rejects Alberta pipelines

B.C. Premier John Horgan said he spoke with Kenney Wednesday and the tone was cordial

Most Read