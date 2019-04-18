Langley gymnasts golden at provincials

Langley gymnast Bailey Peterson called herself lucky after she was declared all-around champion in her age class at the 2019 Artistic Gymnastics BC Championships (WAG) held Friday to Sunday (April 12-14) in Coquitlam.

Peterson took gold in the floor, silver in the uneven bars, and bronze on the balance beam.

“It’s just kind of a lucky competition,” the 11-year-old told the Langley Advance Times.

Peterson, a member of the Langley Gymnastics Foundation club, said she eventually hopes to qualify for the Olympics.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley hosting high-flying fun at annual gymnastics tournament

More than 700 gymnasts took part in the event at Pinetree Community Centre.

Six other LGF members won best overall in other age categories, including Haley Biggin, Kennedy Duke, Grace Hernberg, Charlotte Trotman, and Brooklyn Smith in the women’s events. LGF’s Brendan Vondermuhll won best overall in his age group in the men’s artistic competition.

The event was hosted by Langley’s Flip City in partnership with Gymnastics BC.

Flip City had gymnasts take top honours, including Owen Fielding, who won all-around champ in his age group, as did Gabriella Kovacs.

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________