Langley Gymnasts to represent B.C. at national championships

Team B.C. will be competing at 2022 Canadian Championships in Artistic Gymnastics in Richmond.

Some of the Langley gymnasts competing at the 2022 Canadian Championships in Artistic Gymnastics which will be taking place at the Richmond Olympic Oval this weekend (May 26-30th) Left to right: Connor Fielding, Nikita Arendarenko, and Owen Fielding (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Several Langley gymnasts will be representing B.C. at the 2022 Canadian Championships in Artistic Gymnastics which will be taking place at the Richmond Olympic Oval this weekend (May 26-30th).

Among them, siblings Connor Fielding and Owen Fielding along with Nikita Arendarenko, all Langley residents who train at Twisters Gymnastics Club in Abbotsford – and Langley Gymnastics Foundation athletes Blake Morfitt, Aiden Gonzalez, Parker Smith, Nathan Dykstra, Josh Holmes, Parker Thomlinson, Reuben Dykstra, Onew Jeong and Ethan Lee.

The event is considered one of the top artistic gymnastics events to develop high performance gymnasts and showcase top provincial talent.

There will also be some Olympic talent on hand competing in the senior division.

It will be the first time in two years that the Artistic Gymnastics National Championships will be held as an in-person competition.

“It was unfathomable to consider the idea of virtual championships for three years in a row,” said Ian Moss, CEO for GymCan, the lead organization to host the championships.

“While we understand the challenges that remain for clubs to take on such a task, we hope that the community will rally behind us in helping to host this competition for the benefit of all the athletes, coaches and officials who have waited so patiently for the opportunity for in-person competition to return.”

GymBC CEO, Nigel Loring added “It is abundantly clear that supporting our high performance athletes and coaches has never been more imperative for their continued development.”

Loring also noted, “It is my hope that when and where possible, folks in our community will join forces to make the first major in-person, National gymnastics competition in 2 years a resounding success.”

