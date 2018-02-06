Langley hockey team auctioning off used Giants jerseys for charity

Bidding begins at 10 a.m. this morning and goes through until March 23 for the G-Men’s worn uniforms.

Ty Ronning, one of the team stars this year for the Vancouver Giants, will have his jerseys auctioned off to help the Ruben’s Shoes. (Special to the Langley Advance)

Bidding opens this morning for used Giants jerseys.

Why would anyone want a jersey. Not only are these worn by some players expected to eventually play in the NHL, but it all helps a good cause, said Dan O’Connor, play-by-play broadcaster for the Langley-based Vancouver Giants.

As the 2017-18 draws to an end, the G-Men are auction off this season’s game worn jerseys, with net proceeds from this auction will go toward Ruben’s Shoes – minimum bids seem to be $180.

It begins at 10 a.m. today, where fans can bid on all the white and black jerseys worn by the Giants this season.

The auction runs until 3 p.m. on March 23, and jerseys will then be distributed to winning bidders once the season is over, O’Connor said.

All proceeds go to Ruben’s Shoes, which is an organization that collects and distributes gently used shoes to people in need.

“In countries like the Dominican Republic, without shoes, kids can’t go to school. We give a pair of shoes a second life, which gives people in other countries a chance at a new beginning,” said founder Kelly Strongithram.

“Imagine if a pair of your shoes could give a child an education. Imagine how that education could change the future for that child,” Strongitharm said.

The organization is named after a boy she had been sponsoring through World Vision for seven year. She had a chance to meet Ruben in 2012, and felt “an immediate connection” with he and his family.

Seeing how radically different life in the Dominican is, she felt compelled to do something to give back to the community that affected her life so profoundly and thus Ruben’s Shoes was born.

To date Ruben’s Shoes has successfully sent about 60,000 pairs of shoes in five containers to Dominican Republic, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Zimbabwe with the next container heading to Nicaragua.

As well, Ruben’s Shoes built and runs a school in the Dominican Republic and created a sponsorship program helping to break the cycle of poverty through education creating more opportunities and a better future. Currently the school has more than 200 students.

People can click here to place a bid.