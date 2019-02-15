Langley hosting high-flying fun at annual gymnastics tournament

Action runs Friday through Sunday at the Langley Events Centre fieldhouse.

The Christy Fraser Memorial gymnastics tournament started Friday at the Langley Events Centre fieldhouse with interclub competitions. (Heather Colpitts/Black Press Media)

This weekend will mark the 26th year of the Christy Fraser Memorial gymnastics tournament.

That first year saw about 170 athletes competing in the gymnasium at Langley Secondary while this year’s version is set to feature more than 650 gymnasts from 25 different clubs across B.C. with some coming from as far away as Alberta.

Athletes range in age from five to 17 and compete in recreational, provincial and elite levels from Feb. 15 to 17.

The competition got underway Friday with the interclub performance involving gymnasts with the Delta, Flip City, Celestina (Maple Ridge) and Langley Gymnastics clubs.

'She always had a smile on her face': Gymnastics meet honours memory of 12-year-old https://t.co/TnIe7QYmfG — Langley Events Centre (@LangleyEvents) February 14, 2019

In addition to competing for gold medals in their various disciplines and categories, the athletes will be vying for some special awards as each year, Christy’s mother Lory Fraser – who is still involved with LGF as a volunteer –handpicks a dozen or so specific award winners.

She chooses the one who embody the same mannerisms and attitude of Christy – most supportive, determined and displaying a positive attitude – which will be engraved on the base of the trophies.

“It is all about their attitude. Christy was the one to always give another girl a pat on the back or a word of encouragement,” explained Fraser.

Fraser, an athlete with the Langley Gymnastics Foundation (LGF), was 12 years old when she passed away in 1992 after contracting E. Coli.

