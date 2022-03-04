Langley hosting schools from throughout B.C. for junior girls basketball championship

from Gary Ahuja, Langley Events Centre

A pair of upsets in the quarter-final round leaves Delta’s Seaquam Seahawks as the highest remaining ranked team at No. 2.

The Seahawks were 52-27 winners over the Pacific Academy Breakers in an all-South Fraser matchup in the quarter-final round on Thursday, day two of the 2022 Junior Girls Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament at Langley Events Centre.

The Seahawks put this game out of reach early as they led 13-4 at the quarter break and then 32-8 at the half. And it was the Grade 8s leading the way for Seaquam as the trio of Camryn Tait (13 points), Syra Toor (12) and Callie Brost (10) scored 35 of the team’s 52 points.

Up next for Seaquam will be another upset winner as the No. 6 Yale Lions (Abbotsford) upended the No. 3 Okanagan Mission Huskies (Kelowna). With the score tied at 49 late in the fourth quarter, the Lions scored the final seven points for a 56-49 win.

Yale’s Ava Heppner was the top scorer, finishing with 21 points, 16 of which came in the first half. She also hit four first-half three-pointers. As a team, the Lions were good on eight shots from beyond the arc. The Huskies also connected on eight three-pointers with Peyton Friesen accounting for half those as part of a 13-point game. Jada Burden led OKM with 14.

The biggest upset of the day came as the No. 8 Little Flower Angels used a huge second-half rally, coming back from 22-8 down to shock the No. 1 St. Michael’s University School Blue Jags 51-45.

The Angels trailed 22-8 at the half but made a ferocious second-half comeback. The team pulled even at 41 with 2:25 to play but soon found themselves down two points with just over a minute to play when Isabelle Heffring launched a three-pointer and banked it glass and in for a lead the team would not give up. Heffring spent much of the first half on the bench, hampered by two early fouls. She was scoreless in the first half but finished with 29 points, including 20 in the fourth quarter alone. Chioma Duru scored 12 to lead the Blue Jags.

The Angels now get the No. 4 South Kamloops Titans, who were 55-41 winners over Victoria’s Reynolds Roadrunners, the No. 5 seed. Kiana Kaczur scored 25 for the Titans while Lucy Marchese added 16. Isabella Graves (12 points) and Saige Parfit (10) led the Roadrunners.

Friday’s semi-final games go at 3:00 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., both on Centre Court. For full tournament schedule, daily results and score sheets, visit www.bchighschoolbasketballchampionships.com

All fans 12 years and older must also show proof of double vaccination and all spectators ages five and up are required to wear a mask when inside the facility. The games are also available to stream via pay- per-view at tfsetv.ca.

