Langley hosts dog racing for all types of canine

Mixed-breed dogs of all ages and abilities will run against a clock at H.D. Stafford Middle School.

How fast can your dog run 100 metres? A new, all-inclusive sprinter event has been started in Langley for dogs of all ages, breeds, and pedigrees. (Langley Advance files)

For the secont time in as many months, the fieldsat H.D. Stafford Middle School in Lanlgey will serve as a track and field venue – but for dogs.

After a showing in mid-July, the Canadian Kennel Club is holding another Sprinter event this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11 and 12 , from 9 a.m. to about 2 p.m. at the Grade Crescent school.

Dogs of all breeds, sizes, and ages will race against the lcock.

The public is invited to attend.

