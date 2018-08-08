How fast can your dog run 100 metres? A new, all-inclusive sprinter event has been started in Langley for dogs of all ages, breeds, and pedigrees. (Langley Advance files)

Langley hosts dog racing for all types of canine

Mixed-breed dogs of all ages and abilities will run against a clock at H.D. Stafford Middle School.

For the secont time in as many months, the fieldsat H.D. Stafford Middle School in Lanlgey will serve as a track and field venue – but for dogs.

After a showing in mid-July, the Canadian Kennel Club is holding another Sprinter event this Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 11 and 12 , from 9 a.m. to about 2 p.m. at the Grade Crescent school.

Dogs of all breeds, sizes, and ages will race against the lcock.

The public is invited to attend.

RECENT COVERAGE: In pursuit: Langley plays host to popular new dog sport

