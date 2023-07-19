Chioma Onyekwere won in the women's discus throw at the Harry Jerome Classic in Langley on July 14. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Langley hosts Harry Jerome Track Classic competition

Competitors from around the world come to McLeod Athletic Park

The Harry Jerome Track Classic, the longest-running track and field event in Canada, came to Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park on Friday, July 14.

The annual event included a host of track events, including sprinting, relay events, shot put, hammer, and discus throwing, as well as high jump events and wheelchair 100 and 200 metre sprints.

Named after famous B.C. sprinter and Olympic medalist Harry Jerome, the track classic is organized by the Achilles International Track and Field Society.

This year’s event was part of Athletics Canada’s National Track and Field Tour, a series of 10 track and field meets scheduled for this year’s outdoor season.

Part of the goal of the series is to provide meaningful competition opportunities for Canadian athletes, while also welcoming international competitors.

Athletes who took part in Friday’s event could earn World Ranking points. The tour is also intended to develop athletes for future national team representation.

READ ALSO: Volunteer lauded for decades of service to Langley Special Olympics

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleySportsTrack and field

 

Ashley Anumba of Nigeria came third in the women's discus throw. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Leya Buchanan, Caira Pettaway, and Tatiana Reyes competed in a heat for the women's 100m sprint at the Harry Jerome Classic. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
In praise of Ali Ahmed: young Whitecap emerging on national soccer stage

Just Posted

A motorcycle rider ended up under a pickup truck as a result of a crash near 264th Street on Highway 1 on Wednesday, July 11, witnesses said. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)
Aldergrove crash sends motorcyclist to hospital, closes highway

Surrey RCMP have issued an Amber Alert for eight-year-old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.
BREAKING: Amber Alert issued for 2 Surrey children last seen in Kelowna, B.C.

Scott Kuebeck of Abbotsford, who has previously been convicted of 11 robberies, has been charged with four more. (Facebook photo)
Abbotsford man convicted of 11 prior robberies now charged with 4 more

Lizete Dureault will have her submission “Cool Blues” on display for opening night of the Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival on Thursday, July 20. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Fort Langley jazz fest kicks off this weekend