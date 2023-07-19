Langley hosts Harry Jerome Track Classic competition

Competitors from around the world come to McLeod Athletic Park

The Harry Jerome Track Classic, the longest-running track and field event in Canada, came to Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park on Friday, July 14.

The annual event included a host of track events, including sprinting, relay events, shot put, hammer, and discus throwing, as well as high jump events and wheelchair 100 and 200 metre sprints.

Named after famous B.C. sprinter and Olympic medalist Harry Jerome, the track classic is organized by the Achilles International Track and Field Society.

This year’s event was part of Athletics Canada’s National Track and Field Tour, a series of 10 track and field meets scheduled for this year’s outdoor season.

Part of the goal of the series is to provide meaningful competition opportunities for Canadian athletes, while also welcoming international competitors.

Athletes who took part in Friday’s event could earn World Ranking points. The tour is also intended to develop athletes for future national team representation.

READ ALSO: Volunteer lauded for decades of service to Langley Special Olympics

Have a story tip? Email: matthew.claxton@langleyadvancetimes.com

