Langley hosts young gymnasts for two-day championship

History will be made at Langley Events Centre this weekend.

For the first time ever, Gymnastics BC will crown provincial champions for athletes who train in the Junior Olympic (JO) Level 1-5 categories and Langley Events Centre (LEC) has been chosen as the inaugural host site.

Four hundred and fifty gymnasts between the ages of five and 12, from across the province, will be at LEC for the 2019 BC Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (WAG) Junior Olympic Compulsory Championships on Saturday and Sunday, April 6 and 7.

The event is being hosted by Langley Gymnastics Foundation, alongside Gymnastics BC, explained Tattina Tedaka-Slavik, Langley Gymnastics Foundation’s business manager.

The competition is an opportunity for the sport to showcase some of the young up-and-coming athletes in a fun and exciting event, she said.

“We are so excited to be able to put on this new annual provincial championship and be the first hosts,” Tedaka-Slavik elaborated. “It will be a fun event and we can’t wait to see all the athletes come out and compete.”

RECENT COVERAGE: Langley hosting high-flying fun at annual gymnastics tournament

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

roxanne.hooper@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________